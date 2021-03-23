Cristin Milioti is Being Monitored in Trailer for HBO's 'Made for Love'

"Our minds will be one!… Why not improve the way we love?" HBO Max has released the full trailer for an intriguing new sci-fi series called Made for Love, a freaky contemporary take on controlling men and their obsession with technology used to control. This looks like it's quite a bit about Elon Musk, or some other eccentric billionaire like that. A young woman, on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire, suddenly realizes that her husband has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device in her brain that allows him to track her every move. Cristin Milioti stars as Hazel, joined by Billy Magnussen as her crazy husband. The cast includes Augusto Aguilera, Noma Dumezweni, Ray Romano, Caleb Foote, Dutch Johnson, and Raymond Lee. We're breaking our no-TV rule to post this trailer just because it's such a fascinating concept that looks super wacky and daring at the same time. Check out the footage below.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's Made for Love, direct from YouTube:

Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Made for Love is a series directed by filmmakers S.J. Clarkson ("Love, Nina", "Collateral") & Stephanie Laing ("Vice Principals", "Dollface") & Alethea Jones (Fun Mom Dinner, "Queen America"). It's written by Sarah McCarron, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, and Alissa Nutting, who also wrote the original novel it's based on. HBO will release the Made for Love series streaming on HBO Max starting April 1st this spring.