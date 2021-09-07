Cristina Rodlo is Trapped in Horror Film 'No One Gets Out Alive' Trailer

"I know this house is kinda weird…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a eerie horror film titled No One Gets Out Alive, marking the feature directorial debut of a VFX supervisor named Santiago Menghini. This is arriving on Netflix at the end of the month, and hasn't played at any festivals. Cristina Rodlo stars as Ambar, an immigrant from Mexico who is in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a derelict boarding house, she finds herself caught in a nightmare she can't escape. It becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her own living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive? The cast includes Marc Menchaca, Victoria Alcock, David Barrera, David Figlioli, Joana Borja, Mitchell Mullen, and Alejandro Akara. This has some very creepy shots, especially that metro, and the rooms of people with glowing eyes. I'm freaked out already.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Santiago Menghini's No One Gets Out Alive, direct from YouTube:

Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is embarking on her American Dream after years spent dutifully tending to her terminally ill mother in Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, with very little money and unsuitable clothing for what’s expected to be the coldest winter on record. After finding cash-in-hand work at a local factory, she rents the cheapest room available from Red (Marc Menchaca) in a near derelict boarding house. Kept awake by the other tenants' sobbing, disturbing nightmares and also strange unearthly noises from the basement, Ambar begins to wonder exactly who - or what - lives inside the house with them. Soon it becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive? No One Gets Out Alive is directed by the VFX supervisor / filmmaker Santiago Menghini, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and lots of VFX work. The screenplay is by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel; based on the novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. Netflix releases No One Gets Out Alive streaming starting September 29th, 2021.