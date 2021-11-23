Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Íce Mrozek's Him & Her, direct from ComingSoon's YouTube:

Inspired by true events in 1989, two strangers, a young woman in Detroit and a young man in Chicago, connect when their phone lines unexpectedly cross. Rather than hanging up, something sparks them to continue the conversation. Both are searching for meaning and answers in their own lives; they forge a connection that gives them each the will to transform what's been haunting them. With their lives going in different directions and long distance an obstacle to a lasting commitment, they decide to meet in an unusual way for one day. The fleeting encounter will change their lives forever. Him & Her is directed by American actor / filmmaker Íce Mrozek, also director of the films Our Life As It Is and The Last Waltz in August previously, as well as other short films. The screenplay is co-written by Independence Hall and Íce Mrozek. It's also produced by Independence Hall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Anam Cara Films will open Him & Her in select US theaters starting on December 3rd, 2021.