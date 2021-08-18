Crossing the Rub' al Khali in Doc 'Into the Lost Desert' Official Trailer

"I believe only there I can find the answers to life's biggest questions." STX Films + Tubi have released this documentary film titled Into the Lost Desert, available to watch now streaming from the service called Tubi. Italian extreme desert explorer Max Calderan has dreamed of crossing the Empty Quarter on foot his entire life. A film crew was there to capture it when he finally started to put the dream in motion. Into the Lost Desert follows as he pursues his lifelong dream to cross the Rub' al Khali (in Saudi Arabia), the last uncharted desert on earth. In a lifetime spent crossing deserts on foot, Calderan has survived some of the most extreme & difficult terrain on Earth. He set out on this expedition in 2020, and this documentary is about his journey - both mentally and physically - to conquer the Rub' al Khali, also known as the "Empty Quarter". This looks incredible! Some stunning footage of Max and the desert and everything else about this journey. I'm also really jiving with his words about why he must accomplish this lifelong goal. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Cassel's doc Into the Lost Desert, from YouTube:

Into the Lost Desert follows extreme desert explorer Max Calderan as he pursues his lifelong dream to cross the Rub' al Khali, the last uncharted desert on earth. In a lifetime spent crossing deserts on foot, Calderan has survived some of the most extreme and difficult terrain on Earth, pushing his body to its limits to endure the most inhospitable environments anywhere. Until now, only one expedition has been beyond his grasp: the Rub’ al Khali, the massive desert in the Arabian Peninsula; its 700-mile west-to-east span has never been crossed in recorded history. Now, at age 50, Calderan will make the attempt, braving the extreme heat (averaging 117 degrees Fahrenheit), shifting sand dunes towering up to 1000 feet, poisonous snakes, spiders, scorpions, and any number of life-threatening challenges. As each day of his trek becomes more punishing than the last, Calderan will find the force of will from within and set a new standard for endurance that marks not only the crowning achievement of his life, but a remarkable and inspiring story of one man’s capacity to lead, putting one foot in front of the other. Into the Lost Desert is directed by American producer / filmmaker Christopher Cassel, making his first feature after working for years in TV including director for "Primal Instinct" and "Gunslingers" previously. STX already released Into the Lost Desert streaming on Tubi starting August 1st, 2021 earlier this month. It's available to view now.