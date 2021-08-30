Cuban Metal Band vs Governments in 'Los Últimos Frikis' Doc Trailer

"We are the last freaks in Havana!" Topic has unveiled a trailer for an acclaimed indie documentary called Los Últimos Frikis, which originally premiered at the 2019 DOC NYC Film Festival. It's finally debuting on VOD and on Topic this fall. Filmed over 10 years, Los Ultimos Frikis charts the tumultuous journey of Cuban heavy metal band Zeus, who went from persecuted to government sanctioned. On their first national tour, the band confronts the fate of heavy metal amid the changing times. The band was originally formed during the Castro era. In the face of repression, Zeus rose to infamy as a counter-cultural phenomenon but paid a price. Zeus's lead singer, Dionisio "Diony" Arce, spent six years in prison at the height of his career. Today, the band is part of the system as an official group within the Ministry of Culture's Agency of Cuban Rock. This film tells their story from their origins to their revival nowadays while Cuba goes through major political & social change. Featuring a score by Slayer's Dave Lombardo. Looks like a fascinating rock doc.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Brennan's doc Los Últimos Frikis, from YouTube:

Filmed in Cuba over the course of ten years, Los Últimos Frikis tells the story of iconic Cuban heavy metal band Zeus and their three-decade fight to be heard. When Zeus formed in the 1980s, rock music was illegal and rockers were derisively called los frikis—the freaks. Fidel Castro’s communist government saw rock and roll as a mortal threat sent by a capitalist enemy. In the face of repression, Zeus rose to infamy as a counter-cultural phenomenon but paid a price. Zeus's lead singer, Dionisio "Diony" Arce, spent six years in prison at the height of his career. Today, the band is part of the system as an official group within the Ministry of Culture's Agency of Cuban Rock. As Cuba's political & social climate undergo historic change, the band embarks on a national tour across the island to defend their cultural impact and livelihood—to prove that frikis still have a voice in Cuba. Los Últimos Frikis is directed by filmmaker Nicholas Brennan, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short docs previously. Produced by John Logan Pierson. This initially premiered at the 2019 DOC NYC Film Festival. Topic will debut Los Últimos Frikis on VOD on September 2nd, then on Topic streaming September 16th. Visit the film's official site.