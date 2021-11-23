Cute Doc 'Puff: Wonders of the Reef' Trailer About a Baby Pufferfish

"Everywhere you look, tiny stories are unfolding." So cute!! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a new nature documentary titled Puff: Wonders of the Reef, formerly known as Microworlds: Reef. This 62-minute film takes us into the waters to meet an adorable little fish - a baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as finds a new home. "Narrated by internationally-renowned Australian actress Rose Byrne, this is the story of the tiny, often overlooked creatures that live in one of Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, and the interconnectedness of life that links our world to theirs. Filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef, the sophisticated super macro techniques specifically developed for the film will immerse viewers in the exquisite world on the reef’s tiny, weird, and wonderful inhabitants." With cinematography by Pete West of BioQuest Studios, the world leaders in the most advanced technologies in underwater filmmaking and photography. This looks extra fascinating!! I'll definitely be watching this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Robinson's doc Puff: Wonders of the Reef, from YouTube:

Follow a baby puffer fish through a vibrant coral reef as he learns to survive and thrive through his first year of life – an extraordinary journey for a little fish that starts out smaller than a human fingernail. For the first time, scientists, cinematographers and documentary filmmakers have combined their skills to transport us into Puff's tiny world - a world where drama unfolds on scales too fast, too slow, or too small for the human eye to perceive. Puff: Wonders of the Reef, formerly known as just Microworlds: Reef, is directed by Australian nature filmmaker Nick Robinson of Wild Pacific Media, creators behind award-winning documentary films, Australia's Ocean Odyssey, Kakadu, and Life on the Reef. It's also co-directed by Daniel Stoupin. Produced by Electra Manikakis, Nick Robinson, Peta Ayers, Pete West, Louise Polain, and Daniel Stoupin. Netflix will release Robinson's Puff: Wonders of the Reef doc streaming worldwide starting on December 16th, 2021 coming soon. How cute is he? Who's ready to hang out with this fishy?