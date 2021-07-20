Damon, Driver, Affleck, Comer in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' Trailer

"Do you swear on your life – that what you say is true?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first official trailer for The Last Duel, one of two new Ridley Scott movies he finished this year. This one is already set to open in theaters in October at the start of the fall. His other new movie, House of Gucci, doesn't have an official release date set yet but is also expected to premiere this fall. This strange story is based on the book The Last Duel by Eric Jager, and was adapted by none other than Ben Affleck & Matt Damon and fellow filmmaker Nicole Holofcener. King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel over the alleged rape of Jean's wife, Marguerite. The exceptional lead cast includes Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, & Ben Affleck, along with Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, and Michael McElhatton. This looks much more dark and moody and intense than expected. But of course! Ridley is all about seriously epic historical tales of honor & pride.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, direct from YouTube:

A tale of betrayal & vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. Knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) are ordered to engage in a fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife. The Last Duel is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, of many films including Alien, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, Legend, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and All the Money in the World most recently. The screenplay is written by Nicole Holofcener, along with Ben Affleck & Matt Damon. Based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France written by Eric Jager. 20th Century Studios will release Scott's The Last Duel in theaters starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Who's down?