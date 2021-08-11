Daniel Stisen Retreats Deep into the Woods in 'Last Man Down' Trailer

"Kill him and get the girl!" Saban Films has released an official trailer for an action thriller titled Last Man Down, the second feature made by Swedish filmmaker Fansu Njie. It opens direct-to-VOD starting in October, and this really does look like direct-to-video quality. Daniel Stisen stars as John Wood, who left the pieces of a broken civilization behind after a virus pandemic, to go back to his roots in the woodlands. Years later a wounded woman appears on his doorstep, claiming to have escaped from a lab because they believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. The film also stars Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme, Stanislav Yanevski, Madeleine Vall, and Natassia Malthe. This definitely looks like a macho woodsman badass takes-on-the-government-assholes kind of film, which might actually be entertaining to watch? Lock 'n load.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fansu Njie's Last Man Down, direct from Saban's YouTube:

After civilization succumbs to a deadly pandemic and his wife is murdered, John Wood - a special forces soldier - abandons his duty and becomes a hermit in the Nordic wilderness. Years later, a wounded woman appears on his doorstep. Maria Johnson is an escaped lab rat, and her pursuers believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. Though John is hesitant to get involved, all doubts are cast aside when he discovers Maria’s pursuer is none other than Commander Stone, the man that murdered his wife some years ago. Last Man Down is directed by award-winning Swedish filmmaker Fansu Njie, director of the film Crackaparkz previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Andreas Vasshaug, from a story by Fansu Njie and Daniel Stisen. Saban Films will release Fansu Njie's Last Man Down direct-to-VOD in the US starting on October 19th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Who's down for this? Thoughts?