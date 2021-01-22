Danielle Macdonald Wants to Sing Opera in 'Falling for Figaro' Trailer

"Some people say an opera singer needs to suffer." Entertainment Films in the UK has released an official trailer for Falling for Figaro, a spunky indie comedy about finding your voice. Literally. The latest film by acclaimed director Ben Lewin (The Sessions), Falling for Figaro is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin’, Patti Cake$, Skin) and Joanna Lumley (Me Before You, The Wolf of Wall Street, Absolutely Fabulous). A brilliant young fund manager leaves her unfulfilling job and a long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer… training up in the Scottish Highlands. The film's cast includes Shazad Latif, Gary Lewis, Hugh Skinner, Rebecca Benson, Bhav Joshi, and Margaret Fraser. This definitely looks like a fun British singing comedy, but I don't know how it will play with people who don't also love opera. Take a look anyway.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Ben Lewin's Falling for Figaro, direct from YouTube:

Millie (Danielle Macdonald) is a brilliant young fund manager, who leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer…in the Scottish Highlands! She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley). It is there she meets Max (Skinner), another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the "Singer of Renown" contest. What begins as a brutal competition between Millie and Max slowly turns into something more… Falling for Figaro is directed by filmmaker Ben Lewin, of the films Georgia, The Favour The Watch and the Very Big Fish, Paperback Romance, The Sessions, Please Stand By, and The Catch Was a Spy previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Lewin and Allen Palmer. The film is set to open in the UK cinemas starting sometime in 2021. No US release date is set. Thoughts?