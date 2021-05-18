Dark Eyed Weirdos in Trailer for Kids Sci-Fi Horror Movie 'Let Us In'

"Whatever you do… never say 'yes.'" Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror adventure comedy titled Let Us In, the latest from indie genre filmmaker Craig Moss. Arriving on VOD this summer. A rash of teenagers go missing in this small town and one young girl and her best friend step in to figure out what's going on. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine… The film stars Makenzie Moss, O'Neill Monahan, Sadie Stanley, Eric Callero, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Tobin Bell (aka Mr. Jigsaw). This seems like a very strange back-of-the-video-store discovery, for better or worse. Might be much more fun than it looks…?

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Moss' Let Us In, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

A spirited 12-year-old girl (Makenzie Moss) and her best friend start investigating sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Let Us In is directed by American filmmaker Craig Moss, director of the films Breaking Wind, Bad Ass, 30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 911 Nightmare, Nightmare Nurse, and The Charnel House previously. The screenplay is written by Craig Moss and Joe Callero. And it's also produced by Craig Moss. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Moss' Let Us In direct-to-VOD starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?