Dating in Purgatory Seems Like Hell in Trailer for Comedy 'Here After'

June 15, 2021
"Are you worried a new dead guy will show up and sweep me off my feet?" Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an amusing romantic comedy titled Here After, previously known as Faraway Eyes when it initially premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year. This is a dark fantasy-comedy about the meaning of love in the afterlife. When an actor dies after a bad breakup, he finds himself stuck in "singles Purgatory" where he must find his soul mate in order to cross over to the other side. Ha! And you thought dating in real life was hard, just wait until the "ghostly dating scene". The film stars Andy Karl as Michael, with Christina Ricci, Nora Arnezeder, Jackie Cruz, and Michael Rispoli. This reminds me a bit of The Lobster at first, about being stuck somewhere until you find a partner. It looks quite sweet, I'm curious.

When a struggling actor (Andy Karl) dies right after a bad breakup, he finds himself in singles Purgatory where he must find his soul mate in order to cross over to the other side. Dating in New York City was hard when he was alive, but now he must navigate the new customs of a ghostly dating scene if he wants to join the afterlife. Here After, formerly known as Faraway Eyes, is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Harry Greenberger, directing his second film after Staring at the Sun previously, plus lots of work as a camera op. It's produced by Carmine Famiglietti and Harry Greenberger. This initially premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year. Vertical Entertainment will release Greenberger's Here After in select US theaters + on VOD starting starting on July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who's interested?

