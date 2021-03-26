Dazzling Doc Series 'Life in Color with David Attenborough' Trailer

"We will reveal a world that has long been hidden from our eyes." Netflix has released a trailer for a series titled Life in Color with David Attenborough, which is debuting streaming on Earth Day this year. This nature doc is another beautiful exploration of life on Planet Earth, focusing on the many ways animals use colour (the British way to spell it) throughout their lives. It's also an excuse for me to reminded everyone that you MUST WATCH Attenborough's other doc from Netflix: A Life on Our Planet. Which is one of the best docs I saw last year. David Attenborough commenting on Life in Color: "Over the decades, film has made extraordinary advances, from black and white to color, and high definition to even ultra-high definition. But we have always known there is another world of color, one that only animals can see. For Life in Color, we developed new technology to provide a window into these invisible worlds. It has allowed us to unlock some of the mysteries of nature, and to share these with our audience for the first time." So stunning.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series Life in Color with David Attenborough, on YouTube:

Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors usually invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly's wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger's stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered. Life in Color with David Attenborough features three episodes directed by: Adam Geiger (Can We Save the Reef?, Operation Sharklift), Bridget Appleby, Nick Green, and Sally Thomson. Produced by Humble Bee Films and SeaLight Pictures in association with BBC. Presented by David Attenborough with series producer Sharmila Choudhury, and executive producers Stephen Dunleavy and Colette Beaudry. Netflix will debut all episodes of Life in Color with David Attenborough streaming on Netflix starting April 22nd for Earth Day this year.