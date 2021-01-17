Defending Moscow in Gritty WWII Thriller 'The Final Stand' Trailer

"Today is our turn! We must persevere!" Signature Ent. in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer with English subtitles for yet another Russian war action movie (they really love making these) titled The Final Stand, formerly known as The Last Frontier. Described as "1917 meets Hacksaw Ridge," it's a "gripping and hard hitting WWII thriller based on the unbelievable true story of the heroic military stand outside Moscow in 1941." The film tells the story of the Podolsk cadets' heroic stand outside Moscow in October 1941. They were sent to the Ilyinsky line of defense, fighting alongside units from the Soviet 43rd Army to hold back the German advance until reinforcements arrived. Hopelessly outnumbered, young men in their teens laid down their lives in a battle lasting almost two weeks to obstruct the far superior German forces advancing towards Moscow. Starring Aleksey Bardukov, Evgeniy Dyatlov, Sergey Bezrukov, Lubov Konstantinova, Artyom Gubin, and Igor Yudin. This looks intense and hellishly violent as expected.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Vadim Shmelyov's The Final Stand, direct from YouTube:

This historical action epic follows a group of young Russian soldiers who were deployed to the front line, the Ilyinsky line of defense, to fight alongside units from the Soviet Army in a bid to defend Moscow against the onslaught of the Nazi advance. Hopelessly outnumbered, thousands of young men bravely put their lives on the line in a battle that lasted almost two long weeks. With almost 3,500 deployed to hold up the last line of defence as the onslaught of Nazi soldiers moved in, most never returned. This is the story of their honour, bravery, courage and true camaraderie. The Final Stand, also known as The Last Frontier, or originally Подольские курсанты (Podolskiye kursanty) in Russian, is directed by Russian producer / filmmaker Vadim Shmelyov, director of the films Moscow Mission, Apocalypse Code, S.S.D. previously, as well as some TV series and other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Vadim Shmelyov and Igor Ugolnikov. This first opened in Russia in the fall last year. Signature Ent. will release Shmelyov's The Final Stand direct-to-VOD in the UK on March 8th. No US release date has been set yet. Want to watch?