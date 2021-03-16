Deiondre Teagle in Official Trailer for 70s Throwback 'Death Ranch'

"Nobody been on this damn ranch since granddaddy died." "Nobody but us." 4Digital Media has released a new official trailer for a '70s throwback indie feature titled Death Ranch, from filmmaker Charlie Steeds. This looks like some Blaxploitation madness that should be a part of Grindhouse more than a real film. Deiondre Teagle & Faith Monique & Travis Cutner star as three African American siblings on the run from police that take refuge at a Tennessee Ranch, unaware it's on the hunting grounds of a Ku Klux Klan cult. Trapped and tortured, they fight to escape and take down the bloodthirsty Klan to get revenge on them. The cast includes Scot Scurlock & Brad Belemjian. I wish this looked better than it does in this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Charlie Steeds' Death Ranch, direct from YouTube:

1970s USA. Three African American siblings, Brandon, Angela, Clarence (Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique, Travis Cutner), on the run from the police, take refuge at an abandoned Tennessee ranch.. But as night falls, Brandon discovers their hideout is on the hunting grounds of a cannibalistic Ku Klux Klan cult, and it's not long before the siblings themselves are attacked and captured by the demented cult. Now, it's up to Brandon to take down the bloodthirsty Klan, and save his brother and sister so they can have their bloody vengeance and escape alive. Death Ranch is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Charlie Steeds, of the films Deadman Apocalypse, Escape from Cannibal Farm, The Barge People, The House of Violent Desire, Winterskin, An English Haunting, A Werewolf in Englan, and Vampire Virus previously. 4Digital Media will debut Death Ranch direct-to-VOD / DVD starting April 20th this spring. Who's down?