Detroit Crime Thriller 'Time Now' Trailer Featuring Eleanor Lambert

"I don't want you getting dragged any further into this." Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie noir crime thriller titled Time Now, written and directed by Detroit-based filmmaker Spencer King. This is arriving on VOD later in October for anyone interested in watching. A young mother returns to her estranged hometown of Detroit after the sudden death of her twin brother and immerses herself in his friend group, soon discovering that his death is not what it seems… Eleanor Lambert stars in this, with Claudia Black, Xxavier Polk, Paige Kendrick, Dwele, Sebastian Beacon, Jeannine Thompson, Peter Knox, Aaron Matthew Atkisson, and Asher Atkisson. Looks like there's something strange and supernatural going on in here. Hard to tell from just this footage, but seems like an intriguing Detroit noir.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Spencer King's Time Now, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Several years after a falling out with her family in Detroit, a young woman returns to the city she grew up in to mourn the sudden death of her twin brother. Upon meeting her brother's eclectic group of friends, stepping into the scene he belonged to, navigating the urban playground that is Detroit, she soon discovers that his death is not what it seems. Time Now is both written and directed by the Detroit-based filmmaker Spencer King, director of the film Black Petunia previously, plus one other short film. Produced by Ziane Hamel. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dark Star Pictures will debut King's Time Now direct-to-VOD starting on October 26th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested in this one?