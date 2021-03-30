Devoted to Music - Official Netflix Trailer for 'The Disciple' from India

"Through this music, we are shown the path to the Divine." Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a musician drama from India titled The Disciple, which first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and won Best Screenplay there. It also stopped by the Toronto, Zurich, New York, and London Film Fests last year, which is an indication this is worth your time. Self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive. Based on the true story of singer Sharad Nerulkar. The film stars an exemplary cast: Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit, among others. "Catch The Disciple strike all the right chords on 30th April, on Netflix." From the same director behind the underrated Indian drama Court. This is getting rave reviews and looks like a moving story of perseverance. Subtitles by clicking "cc".

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

If you stop striving for excellence, did you ever strive for excellence? A musician’s unadulterated devotion, a mirage-like quest for divinity, and the courage to fight your own mediocrity. The Disciple is the tale of an Indian classical vocalist, Sharad Nerulkar, searching for the traditional absolute in a contemporary city that never stops hustling. The Disciple is both written and directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, his second feature film after making Court previously, and also the short film Six Strands. Produced by Vivek Gomber, and executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Toronto, Zurich, New York, and London Film Fests. Netflix will release Tamhane's The Disciple streaming starting on April 30th this spring. Interested?