Diana Silvers in Vibrant Ballet Film 'Birds of Paradise' Official Trailer

"What kind of game are you trying to play?!" Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for a ballerina drama titled Birds of Paradise, not to be confused with the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey from last year. This Birds of Paradise movie is about two dueling ballerinas, adapted from the novel titled "Bright Burning Stars". Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris. It's described a "stunning, propulsive story about girls at their physical and emotional extremes, the gutting power of first love, and what it means to fight for your dreams." Birds of Paradise stars Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth as Kate and Marine, along with Jacqueline Bisset, Caroline Goodall, and Nassim Lyes. This has some seriously splashy style, with the kind of looks that will certainly get your attention. But this seems like it's for dance fans only.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Adina Smith's Birds of Paradise, from Amazon's YouTube:

Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers) is an ambitious and gifted, if tomboyish, aspiring ballerina from Virginia who, because of her low-income status, is given a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France. Upon arriving at the cutthroat, internationally-renowned dance institution, her confidence and emotional fortitude are tested by a beautiful, mysterious fellow dancer, Marine Durand, who recently lost her brother (and dance partner) to suicide. While confrontational at first, Kate and Marine’s relationship evolves into an emotionally-charged, competitive union beset by lies, sexual awakening and, ultimately, emotional breakthrough as they risk everything to win the school’s ultimate prize: a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris. Birds of Paradise is both written and directed by the American filmmaker Sarah Adina Smith, director of the movies The Midnight Swim and Buster's Mal Heart previously. It's adapted from the novel "Bright Burning Stars" written by A.K. Small. Amazon will debut the Birds of Paradise film streaming on Prime Video starting September 24th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching?