Digitizing Our Memories in New Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi 'Cerebrum'

"I don't trust myself anymore…" Glasshouse Distribution has released a new official trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Cerebrum, marking the feature directorial debut of "visionary new filmmaker" Arvi Ragu. It's premiering at WorldFest in Houston this month, then arrives on VOD right after that. Yet another low budget sci-fi trying to play with big concepts like digitizing humanity and artificial intelligence, with some nods to Minority Report. A test subject at a memory transfer lab commits a crime he cannot remember. The premise explores "what will happen if our memories can be digitized as backups and used to restore it if it ever failed." This stars Christian James as Tom, Alexxis Lemire, John Ruby, James Russo, Andy Pisharody, and Aly Trasher. This has a bit of a Primer look and feel to it, I just hope it's smart and not too cheesy. They often start with a pretty cool idea, then the film ends up being not that interesting to watch.

Here's the two main official trailers (+ new poster) for Arvi Ragu's Cerebrum, direct from YouTube:

To make ends meet, Tom (James) signs on as a guinea pig at a home-based lab, but when he commits a crime he cannot remember, he must risk his own sanity to reveal the truth. On the origins: "The seed for Cerebrum came from our current social behavior where all our photos, videos, shopping choices, political affiliations, financial data, and all other aspects of our daily life have been digitized. Cerebrum extends the concept to explore what will happen if our memories can be digitized as backups and used to restore it if it ever failed. Besides the sci-fi aspect, I wanted to explore the broken relationship between a father and son, and how they find a common cause to come together to understand and love each other." Cerebrum is both written and directed by filmmaker Arvi Ragu, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The script is co-written by Gary D. Houk. This will premiere at WorldFest in Houston later this month. Cerebrum will then launch direct-to-VOD starting May 4th coming soon. Anyone interested?