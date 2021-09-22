Encountering Multiverses in Canadian Indie Sci-Fi 'Multiverse' Trailer

"We're trying to reach an identical universe." Saban Films has revealed the official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller from Canada titled Multiverse, which is a new title for this film also known as Entangled. Directed by Indian filmmaker Gaurav Seth, it does indeed mess with the multiverse theory. Four brilliant university students are forced to confront themselves in terrifying new ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real. Is only one of the universes real? Or are they both real? How do they gain control of everything once again? The film stars Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, Robert Naylor, Sandra Mae Frank, with Marlee Matlin (last seen in CODA). This originally premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019, but is only now getting an official release - which isn't a good sign. I like the concept, which reminds me of one of the stories in Alastair Reynolds' "Zima Blue" collection, I just hope this film is actually worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Gaurav Seth's Multiverse, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy, Gerry are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. Racing to complete the experiment, Loretta dies in a fiery car accident. Five months later, as the trio struggle to move on with their lives and the work they'd started, Loretta returns. She's full of energy, enthusiasm, seemingly unaware she’s been gone for months. Are they all losing their minds or has something remarkable happened? Soon, each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer. Professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. A violent correction is necessary to maintain order. Multiverse, also known as Entangled, is directed by Indian filmmaker Gaurav Seth, director of the films A Passage to Ottawa, Sweet Destiny, and Prisoner X previously. The screenplay is by Doug Taylo, from a story by Michael MacKenzie & Doug Taylor. This initially premiered in 2019 at the Whistler Film Festival. Saban will debut Multiverse in select US theaters on November 12th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 16th this fall. Interested?