Donnie Yen in Full US Trailer for Hong Kong Action Film 'Raging Fire'

"We'll catch these dirtbags tonight." Well Go USA has debuted the full US trailer for the Hong Kong action film Raging Fire, from filmmaker Benny Chan (who passed away last year - this is his final film). Raging Fire will arrive in the US starting in a few weeks this August, after already opening first in China & HK - we posted a teaser a few months back. Donnie Yen stars as Shan, a righteous cop who's is admired by the police force for solving so many cases. One day, his past comes back to haunt him when his sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo, his former protégé. Ngo was once a talented cop who admired and respected Shan. However, a terrible accident sent him to prison three years ago turning him into a furious man with the aim to kill everyone who wronged him - including his former mentor. Co-starring Nicholas Tse as Ngo, with Jeana Ho, Ray Lui, Patrick Tam, Ben Lam, Deep Ng, and Kang Yu. This looks like it has some seriously awesome action in it, including a bit of POV and explosions galore.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for Benny Chan's Raging Fire, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Benny Chan's Raging Fire here, to view more footage.

Shan (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting op is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Shan. However, a terrible mistake three years prior landed him in prison, quickly turning the once rising star into a furious man with a grudge, and the will to destroy everyone who had wronged him—including his former mentor. Raging Fire, also known as Nou fo or Crossfire, is both written and directed by the late Hong Kong filmmaker Benny Chan, director of many films including A Moment of Romance, The Magic Crane, Happy Hour, Big Bullet, Gen-X Cops, Gen-Y Cops, New Police Story, Rob-B-Hood, City Under Siege, Shaolin, The White Storm, Call of Heroes, and Meow previously. The film opens in China & Hong Kong starting July 30th, then lands in select US theaters August 13th, 2021. Who's in?