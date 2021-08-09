Don't Watch: Trailer for Dumb Comedy 'C.I.Ape' with a CGI Chimp

"Please… this is a serious mission!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an Ace Entertainment Films production called C.I.Ape and if that title isn't cringe enough, just wait until you see the footage. I didn't know they still made trash like this nowadays. It's as if they paid to use the CGI model of the chimpanzee from the recent Planet of the Apes movie, but didn't pay the VFX artists to make him look any good. In the world of espionage, some missions require an agent with a unique set of skills, possessing not just bravery but an ability to melt even the most villanious heart. This is a job for C.I.Ape! Oh no. C.I.Ape stars Sophia Alongi, Skip Schwink, Madelyn Kientz, Leah N.H. Philpott, and Scott Anthony Gould as the voice of Sam. Thankfully watching the trailer is free, but please don't give any of your money to this abomination.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ali Zamani's C.I.Ape, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In the world of espionage, some missions require an agent with a unique set of skills, possessing not just bravery but an ability to melt even the most villainous heart. This is a job for C.I. Ape! The 1st ever chimpanzee joining the C.I.A. When a criminal plot is discovered, the C.I.A. turns to him, their most unique operative to foil the plot from the inside. C.I.Ape is directed by American filmmaker Ali Zamani, aka just "Az", director of the films Maul Dogs, EuroClub, Opus of an Angel, Angels Fallen, and Incision previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Johnston, with revisions by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon. Produced by Scott Clayton, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, Sebastien Semon, and Zeus Zamani. Lionsgate will debut Zamani's C.I.Ape movie direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on September 28th, 2021 coming soon.