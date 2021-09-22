Drawn to an Alternate Dimension in Trippy 'The Blazing World' Trailer

"Darkness eats, darkness keeps." Vertical has released an official trailer for the film The Blazing World, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Carlson Young. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year. Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman returns to her family home, drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Sundance then adds: "Through an epic journey down the smokiest and scariest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge." Freaky! Carlson Young also stars in the film, along with Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw, Soko, and John Karna. This looks like it goes to really weird, demented, dark places. You just have to see it because - whoa.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carlson Young's The Blazing World, direct from YouTube:

Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman (Carlson Young) returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Through an epic journey down the darkest and scariest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge. The Blazing World is directed by American actress / filmmaker Carlson Young, making her feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Carlson Young & Pierce Brown. Adapted from Young's own short film (2018) of the same name. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. will debut Young's The Blazing World in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 15th, 2021 this fall. Look any good?