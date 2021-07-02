Dutch Morality Tale Dark Comedy Thriller 'Tailgate' New US Trailer

Don't tailgate… or else!! Film Movement has released an official US trailer for a Dutch dark comedy dark thriller titled Tailgate, originally known as Bumperkleef in Dutch, which is probably an even better title than the English translation. A cocksure, road-raging family man finds himself pursued and terrorized by the vengeful van driver he chose to tailgate. Now they're in big trouble. "The van driver turns out to be the wrong man to cross on the road, and sets out to teach Hans a deadly lesson. Skillfully pushing the buttons of Hans's arrogance, a simple family road trip turns into a deadly obstacle course in this nerve-wracking, blackly comic morality tale thriller." Bumperkleef features Jeroen Spitzenberger, Anniek Pheifer, and Willem de Wolf. Between this and The Columnist, the Dutch seem to have a knack for mocking social situations in very dark and violent ways, while somehow making us laugh at the same time. Drive safe, folks.

Hans (Jeroen Spitzenberger) is a self-confident man, driving across the country with his wife and two daughters by his side. His ego gets the better of him when he gets into an argument with another driver. The van driver turns out to be the wrong man to cross on the road, and sets out to teach Hans a deadly lesson. Skillfully pushing the buttons of Hans's arrogance, a simple family road trip turns into a deadly obstacle course in this nerve-wracking, blackly comic morality tale thriller. Tailgate, originally known as Bumperkleef in Dutch, is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Lodewijk Crijns, director of the films Jesus Is a Palestinian, With Great Joy, Only Decent People, and Sickos previously. This premiered at the 2019 Nederlands Film Festival, and it already opened that year in The Netherlands. Film Movement will debut Crijns's Tailgate in select US theaters starting on July 30th, 2021 this summer. Want to watch this?