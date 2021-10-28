Dwight Henry is a Former Basketball Star in Detroit in 'Curtis' Trailer

"You still think I'm the greatest?" 1091 Pictures has debuted a trailer for an indie drama titled Curtis, set in Detroit, made by filmmaker Chris Bailey, who is originally from Detroit as well. This won the Best Narrative Feature award at last year's American Black Film Festival where it premiered. It also played at the Atlanta Film Festival last year. Dwight Henry stars as a former basketball star who battles with his mental illness while scouring the streets of Detroit with a young boy, in search of his lost high school championship ring. "Curtis is about regret, mental illness, and ultimately believing in yourself. My whole mantra for the film is: Everybody has a story. So I'm very grateful to the entire team at 1091 Pictures for seeing the importance of sharing a story like Curtis with the world," director Chris Bailey states. The cast includes Alex Henderson, Kalena Knox, and Thaddeus Street. This looks low key damn good, an indie discovery worth your time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Bailey's film Curtis, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Set in Detroit, Curtis follows a former star basketball player whose battle with mental illness keeps him trapped between reality and the cobwebs of his own memory. That battle is only exacerbated when he discovers that his high school championship ring is missing. As he tries to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of his memorabilia, Curtis befriends a neighborhood boy who helps him along the way. But even with the anchoring effect of his newfound friend keeping him in the present, the search plunges Curtis deeper into the murky space between reality and his adapted version of it. Curtis is written and directed by Detroit native filmmaker Chris Bailey, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Chelsea Davenport, Kimberly Hwang, and Desi Bee Richardson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Black American Film Festival last year, where it won the Best Narrative Feature top prize. 1091 Pictures will debut Bailey's Curtis direct-to-VOD on November 2nd, 2021 this fall. Interested?