Dyatlov Pass Examined in 'An Unknown Compelling Force' Doc Trailer

"Just what were the hikers fleeing from?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled a trailer for a chilling investigative doc called An Unknown Compelling Force, about the mystery of Dyatlov Pass in Russia. You've probably heard of this place before, as they've tried to make horror films about it for years, but it remains a mystery. As it likely will forever. British adventure filmmaker Liam Le Guillou travels under the radar to Russia in search of answers. Braving the dangerous conditions and hundreds of kilometers in sub-polar conditions, the documentary team attempts to reach the very location of the incident, a place the locals call "The Dead Mountain." The film interviews Russian investigators, a former Moscow Times journalist, and friends of the hikers. To uncover the truth, the film also speaks to experts in the US including a former FBI Agent and the former Marin County Coroner to finally reveal the stunning truth of The Dyatlov Pass Incident. (Of course, who knows what really happened there.) It looks creepy! Another "true crime" doc to keep you up at night.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Liam Le Guillou's doc An Unknown Compelling Force, from YouTube:

An Unknown Compelling Force is the True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident, known as Russia's greatest unsolved mystery. In 1959 a group of student hikers were attempting a difficult winter expedition in the remote Ural Mountains of Russia when an unknown event lead to the mysterious deaths of all nine. When the team failed to report back, search parties lead by the Soviet Government and by fellow students uncovered the grizzly remains of the hikers. Found a mile from their shredded tent, they seemingly fled into the freezing temperatures without their winter clothes or boots. Adding to the mystery, many of the bodies had suffered brutal and inexplicable injuries, and some even showed traces of radiation. The case was closed by investigators at the time, stating that the hikers died from "An Unknown Compelling Force." For more than 60 years the story has been shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories, suggesting everything from UFO's, and murder, to a Soviet Government cover-up. An Unknown Compelling Force is directed by British adventure filmmaker / cinematographer Liam Le Guillou, making his first feature film after directing for the TV show "Beyond the Record" previously. 1091 Pics releases An Unknown Compelling Force direct-to-VOD in the US starting on June 15th, 2021 this summer. Who's curious to find out more?