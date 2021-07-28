Dylan Penn in Sean Penn's Dismal Bad Dad Movie 'Flag Day' Trailer

"He always made me feel like part of a bigger world…" MGM Studios has revealed the first official trailer for Sean Penn's new Flag Day film, which just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer. "Loving his daughter was the only honest work he ever did." Based on a true story, the film is about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter. He leaves her with various people as he goes off to live a life of crime. The story is told from her perspective, played by Penn's real daughter Dylan Penn, as she grows up and tires to makes sense of the man that she never really knew. Sean Penn directs and co-stars; and the cast also includes Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan, Regina King, and James Russo. Featuring original songs by Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder and featuring Olivia Vedder. This film isn't a complete disaster, but it's a mess in so many ways. Don't waste your time watching this – there's so many other much better films to catch instead.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Penn's Flag Day, direct from MGM's YouTube:

Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Flag Day is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Sean Penn, director of the films The Indian Runner, The Crossing Guard, The Pledge, Into the Wild, and The Last Face previously. The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth, adapted from Jennifer Vogel's book of the same name. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Main Competition section. MGM will debut Penn's Flag Day in select US theaters starting August 20th, 2021 this summer. Anyone?