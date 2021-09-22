MOVIE TRAILERS

Dysfunctional Family Comedy Film 'Christmas vs The Walters' Trailer

September 22, 2021
Source: YouTube

Christmas vs The Walters Trailer

"What did you do the Nick the Reindeer, he didn't do anything to you?!" Safier Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a holiday comedy called Christmas vs The Walters, arriving in theaters + on VOD starting this November. Yet another instantly forgettable holiday movie to ignore. Shawnee Smith stars as perfectionist expectant mother Diane Walters, who spends each year planning the ideal Christmas holiday. When her husband is taken out of town on business and her eccentric doctor confines her to bed rest, she races against the clock to craft another memorable celebration. As she strives to create the perfect holiday, her loving but dysfunctional family falls apart around her. The ensemble cast also includes Dean Winters, Caroline Aaron, Betsy Beutler, Paris Bravo, Nate Torrence, Richard Thomas, Jack McGee, with Bruce Dern and Chris Elliott. This just doesn't look like it has anything new to offer at all, unfortunately.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter A. D'Amato's Christmas vs The Walters, from YouTube:

Christmas vs The Walters Poster

Diane Walters (Shawnee Smith), an over-burdened mother of two with a third child on the way, strives to create the perfect Christmas while her loving but dysfunctional family falls apart around her. Christmas vs The Walters is directed by American producer / filmmaker Peter A. D'Amato, now making his feature directorial debut with this after a few TV series previously, plus other producing work. The screenplay is written by Peter A. D'Amato and Ante Novakovic. Produced by Rob Simmons, Ante Novakovic, DJ Dodd, and Jared Safier. Safier Entertainment will debut D'Amato's Christmas vs The Walters in select US theaters on November 5th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 26th. Visit the film's official website for info.

