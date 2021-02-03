Early Promo Trailer for B&W 'The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet' Film

"Is his life at risk without the bubble?" LuxBox debuted a fest promo trailer for The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet, an Argentinian drama that just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and next stops by the Rotterdam Film Festival. This wacky B&W drama is described as "a fable that is at once impressionistic and immediate." Sebastian, a man in his thirties, works a of temporary jobs and he embraces love at every opportunity. He transforms, through a series of encounters, as the world flirts with apocalypse. Sundance adds: "Rebelling against traditional plot & structure, Katz draws insight into what acceptance and humility look like in an increasingly chaotic world. The result is a bewitching work that 'hits different' in these perplexing times." Starring Daniel Katz, Julieta Zylberberg, Valeria Lois, Mirella Pascual, Carlos Portaluppi. The film is just premiering and likely won't be released for a while, but check out the footage.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Ana Katz's The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet, from YouTube:

From Sundance: Sebastian politely faces his neighbors, who complain about his dog’s cries, and similarly reacts to his employers, who forbid pets in the workplace. A series of peculiar and challenging moments like this follow as Sebastian changes jobs and reconnects with his mother. At one point, along with the new responsibility of being a father, Sebastian must contend with an unknown pandemic—one that requires the bizarre preventive measures of walking crouched down and wearing expensive bubble headgear. At times disaffected, at other times cautiously optimistic, “everyman” Sebastian shows surprising resilience through it all. The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet, also known as El Perro Que no Calla in Spanish is directed by Argentinian actress / filmmaker Ana Katz, director of the films Musical Chairs, A Stray Girlfriend, Los Marziano, My Friend from the Park, and Florianópolis Dream previously. The screenplay is co-written by Gonzalo Delgado and Ana Katz. This just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and it will also play at the Rotterdam Film Festival next. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?