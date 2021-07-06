Early Teaser Trailer for 'Great Scott' Film About a Young 'BTTF' Fan

"Go, Johnny, Go!" Sonic Screenworks has unveiled an early promo teaser trailer for a fun new Back to the Future homage / throwback feature film titled Great Scott. It's not really a documentary, and it's not a remake, it's more of a tribute to the life-changing magic of Back to the Future – a bit like that funky Star Wars tribute film Fanboys from 2009. The story follows a boy named Scott from the UK who sees Back to the Future while he's on vacation in Florida, and when he returns home he is so changed by the movie, he embarks on an adventure to "fix his parents' marriage, get the girl, defeat the school bully, and rock the end of year disco." The cast so far includes Jon Campling and Dougie Poynter. This is being directed by Phil Hawkins, who made the "most expensive SW fan film ever made" – Star Wars: Origins. There's not much to this teaser, I just hope it turns out okay after all the anticipation. He saw the Future and never looked Back.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Phil Hawkins' Great Scott, direct from YouTube:

Manchester, 1985. Scott is desperate to be anything but ordinary… Anything but himself. After watching Back to the Future on holiday in Florida that summer, he returns home fixated with the film. But no one in the UK has seen it yet, so knock off aviator sunglasses and a red puffer vest don't have the stand out effect he was after! With a burning desire to fix his parents' marriage, get the girl, defeat the school bully, and rock the end of year disco, can Scott emulate his hero, Marty McFly, and turn his life around… or will the wheels come off his crappy skateboard for good this time? Great Scott is directed by British "On the Lot" contestant / filmmaker Phil Hawkins, director of the films The Butterfly Tattoo, Being Sold, The Last Showing, and Four Warriors previously, and numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Alex Child, from an idea by Hiram Bleetman. Produced by Hiram Bleetman and Alex Child. The film is currently in production - aiming for a release in 2022. For more updates, visit the official website. First impression?