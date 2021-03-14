Eastern European Family Secrets in 'The Inheritance' Horror Trailer

"I hardly know where to begin…" Uncork'd Ent. has released an official trailer for the indie horror film The Inheritance, which first premiered at the Catalina Film Festival last fall. Not to be confused with the indie docudrama also called The Inheritance about a Black socialist collective, this The Inheritance is a horror film about a woman who inherits a creepy old mansion in Eastern Europe. "In the tradition of The Haunting of Hill House," a woman's inheritance takes her to Europe where she will uncover a dark and disturbing family secret. Once she is alone, paranormal occurrences begin and slowly intensify. She is forced to face her fears to uncover dark secrets lurking in her family history. And the deeper she delves into the secrets the home possesses, the more horrifying the answers become. The horror film stars Natalia Ryumina, Nick Wittmanstar, and Valeria Dymova. This looks a bit cheap, but there might be some spooky scares in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barager & Speckmaier's The Inheritance, from YouTube:

A woman's inheritance takes her to Eastern Europe where she will uncover a dark and disturbing family secret. Once she is alone in the former family manor, paranormal occurrences begin inside the home and slowly intensify. She is forced to face her fears to uncover dark secrets lurking in her family history. And the deeper she delves into the secrets the home possesses, the more horrifying the answers become. The Inheritance is co-written and co-directed by two indie filmmakers Chad Barager (a producer making his feature directorial debut with this film) & Kevin Speckmaier (a former assistant director and director of the films Middlemen and Ratko: The Dictator's Son previously), now making their first film together. This originally premiered at the Catalina Film Festival last year. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Barager & Speckmaier's The Inheritance direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on April 13th this spring. Anyone interested?