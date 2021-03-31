Ed Helms & Patti Harrison in 'Together Together' Platonic Love Trailer

"I don't think being alone is a bad thing." Bleecker Street has released the official trailer for the heartfelt friendship film Together Together, the second feature from filmmaker Nikole Beckwith (of Stockholm, Pennsylvania previously). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and was one of the underrated gems of the fest. When a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. It's a film about platonic love, and friendship, and how two people can be good friends without romance. Ed Helms & Patti Harrison star, with Rosalind Chao, Timm Sharp, Bianca Lopez, Nora Dunn, Fred Melamed, Vivian Gil, and Tig Notaro. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nikole Beckwith's Together Together, direct from YouTube:

When young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Together Together is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nikole Beckwith, her second feature after making Stockholm, Pennsylvania previously, as well as some TV & film writing work. Produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anthony Brandonisio, and Tim Headington. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Cinequest Film Festival. Bleecker Street Films will release Beckwith's Together Together in select theaters starting on April 23rd this spring. Interested in this one?