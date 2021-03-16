Special DNA to Control Other's Senses in Sci-Fi 'Sensation' Trailer

"Are you ready for the next part of your training?" GROFIlm has released an official trailer for a peculiar indie sci-fi thriller titled Sensation, the latest from filmmaker Martin Grof. This April protect your DNA. When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control and send information based on the senses of others. Described as "David Cronenberg meets Tenet", though this trailer doesn't really have that kind of vibe. Sensation stars Eugene Simon (seen in "Game of Thrones"), Emily Wyatt, Jennifer Martin, Alastair G. Cumming, Anil Desai, and Bethan Wright. This is another film that thinks it's smarter than it is, with a cool setup that doesn't have much else to offer. There have been plenty of other better DNA-editing films made before.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Martin Grof's Sensation, direct from YouTube:

Andrew, (Eugene Simon) on a quest to uncover hidden truths about his family history, provides a top-secret agency with his DNA in order to discover his ancestry. It's revealed that not only does Andrew have unlocked superhuman powers within his DNA but his grandparents previously participated in a government program that tried to influence human senses. He joins the program only to find, he's not alone. Joining him at the grand research facility in the British countryside is a group of other individuals with superhuman skills. The agency tells Andrew that he'll be able to receive information based on his senses and furthermore be able to control the senses of others. However, as the secret training unfolds, Andrew starts to struggle with the program due to his emotions continually being triggered. Very strange things start to happen following this as he is placed in several bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Sensation is directed by Slovakian filmmaker Martin Grof, making his second feature film after directing Excursion previously. The screenplay is co-written by Grof and Magdalena Drahovska. Sensation will be available to watch streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting on April 16th this spring. Interested?