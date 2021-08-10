Edward Burns' Ensemble Film 'Summer Days, Summer Nights' Trailer

"Do you feel that…?" "I do." "So what do you think that is?" MGM Studios has revealed an official trailer for the indie ensemble drama Summer Days, Summer Nights, the latest film made by actor / filmmaker Edward Burns (Nice Guy Johnny, Purple Violets, Newlyweds). This originally premiered way back in 2018 but is only now finally getting a release direct-to-VOD this year. Best way to get over a broken heart? Fall in love again… It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. Edward Burns is joined by a breakout cast including Anthony Ramos, Pico Alexander, Zoe Levin, Lindsey Morgan, Jon Rudnitsky, Amadeus Serafini, Caitlin Stasey, and Rita Volk. This looks like a charming throwback look at love in the 80s and summer romance.

Here's the official trailer for Edward Burns' Summer Days, Summer Nights, direct from YouTube:

Set in the summer of 1983 in Rockaway Beach on Long Island, the movie follows a group of recent high school and college graduates as they work summer jobs, fall in and out of love, and prepare for their new worlds to begin after Labor Day weekend. Summer Days, Summer Nights is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Edward Burns, director of the films The Brothers McMullen, She's the One, No Looking Back, Sidewalks of New York, Ash Wednesday, Looking for Kitty, The Groomsmen, Nice Guy Johnny, Purple Violets, Newlyweds, and The Fitzgerald Family Christmas previously. This initially premiered at the 2018 Greenwich Film Festival but it hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. MGM will release Edward Burns' Summer Days, Summer Nights direct-to-VOD starting on August 24th, 2021 this summer.