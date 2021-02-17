MOVIE TRAILERS

Edward James Olmos in Religious Drama 'Walking with Herb' Trailer

by
February 17, 2021
"No one thing can force you back to the faith you once had." An official trailer has debuted for a faith-based religious propaganda film titled Walking with Herb. We usually don't write about these kind of films, but this is so hilarious it's worth a lookjust to laugh at. Sixty-five-year-old Joe Amable-Amo is struggling with his faith after tragedy hits. Joe is working at his desk when he receives a message from God on his computer (yes, really) that tells him he has been chosen to deliver an inspirational message to the world - by playing golf. God tells Joe he is going to play in a tournament, and if his faith is strong enough, he will win. As Joe embarks on a spiritual journey along with God's personal messenger and motorcyclist, Herb, Joe learns to make a difference. Truly inspirational storytelling right there. Starring Edward James Olmos as Joe, with George Lopez playing Herb, and Kathleen Quinlan, Jessica Medoff, Johnathan McClain, and Billy Boyd. It couldn't be more goddamn cliche than a bank manager realizing golf is "God's message". Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ross Kagan Marks' Walking with Herb, direct from YouTube:

Joe Amable-Amo (Edward James Olmos) is a bank executive and former amateur golfer struggling with his faith after an unexpected tragedy. Faced with growing doubts about himself, his purpose, and his belief in God, Joe is stunned when he receives a message from God on his computer screen telling him that he’s been chosen to inspire the world and play in a world championship golf tournament. Guided by God’s eccentric personal messenger, Herb, Joe learns that the seemingly impossible is possible…through faith, family, and second chances. Walking with Herb is directed by American filmmaker Ross Kagan Marks, director of the films Homage, The Twilight of the Golds, and The Heart Outright previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Medoff. Walking with Herb will be released in select theaters starting this April 30th.

