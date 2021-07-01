Elijah Boothe & Ruby Park in Los Angeles Drama 'Pink Opaque' Trailer

"People are capable of all sorts of things, under the right circumstances." 1091 Pics has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Pink Opaque, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Derrick Perry. This premiered last year and arrives on VOD later this month. A Los Angeles film student struggles to graduate while navigating a budding romance & reconnecting with his estranged uncle leading to a renewed uncertainty of his future. "As tensions begin to brew with her protective older brother Bobby and family secrets put his newly established connection with Robin to the test, Travis struggles to hold it all together long enough to figure out his future, as well as his past." Starring Elijah Boothe and Ruby Park, with Chaim Dunbar, Daniel C, Aaron Dominguez, Chris Markle, Bill Miltenberger, and Kris Kil. This film has positive reviews and looks like a solid debut feature about making films and the life of a filmmaker.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Derrick Perry's Pink Opaque, direct from YouTube:

Travis Wolfe lives in a world all his own. He's roaming the streets of Hollywood, struggling to finish his thesis documentary project for film school before he can graduate and start the next phase of life. After reconnecting with his estranged uncle, a veteran TV producer on the wrong side of his career, Travis unravels the mystery of his father's suicide. A glimmer of hope is offered through his relationship with Kristen, a streetwise girl from Koreatown with big dreams of her own. As tensions begin to brew with her protective older brother Bobby and family secrets put his newly established connection with Robin to the test, Travis struggles to hold it all together long enough to figure out his future, as well as his past. Pink Opaque is written and directed by filmmaker Derrick Perry, making his feature directorial debut after one short previously. The script is also co-written by Dave Ragsdale. This premiered at the American Black Film Festival last year. 1091 opens Perry's Pink Opaque direct-to-VOD on July 27th. Visit the film's official site.