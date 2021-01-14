Elizabeth Cotter Aims for Revenge in Brutal Trailer for 'Burn It All'

"You ruined a very lucrative business." Vertical Ent. has released a slick trailer for a gnarly action thriller titled Burn It All, the latest from filmmaker Brady Hall (June and July, Scrapper, 7 Witches). This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know, before dropping on VOD this winter. The sudden death of her estranged mother shakes Alex from a suicidal spiral and she returns home only to crash against a criminal underworld and a past full of misogyny, abuse & self-loathing. Burn It All takes on all the ways men assault the minds and bodies of women, shines a critical and non-exploitative light on that ugliness and wraps it all in the thrilling story of one woman who refuses to be crushed by the patriarchy. Elizabeth Cotter stars, with Emily Gateley, Ryan Postell, Elena Flory-Barnes, Greg Michaels. "There's always more men."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brady Hall's Burn It All, direct from YouTube:

With a history of men dominating her fate, a broken woman (Elizabeth Cotter) returns to her hometown to bury her mother only to find a violent organ smuggling ring already has the body and wants no witnesses, but by trying to extinguish her they spark an inferno. Burn It All is both written and directed by writer / filmmaker Brady Hall, director of the films Polterchrist, June and July, Hello My Name Is Dick Licker, Scrapper, and 7 Witches previously, as well as a few other short films. It's produced by Deborah Capstone, Nancy Frye, Amanda 'Rae' Jones. Vertical will release Hall's Burn It All in select theaters + on VOD starting on February 19th, 2021 this winter. For even more info, visit the film's official website. Who's intrigued?