Emma Kennedy in Mysterious Drama 'My True Fairytale' Official Trailer

"When you're a superhero, sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for…" Gravitas has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama My True Fairytale, marking the feature directorial debut of D. Mitry. The short synopsis sets this up quite well: Angie Goodwin runs away after a horrific car crash to make her dream of becoming a superhero come true. The other synopsis says after the crash, Angie "decides to fulfill her childhood fantasy and embarks on a mysterious journey." Her recovery process is very strange. Starring Emma Kennedy as Angie, Darri Ingolfsson, Corin Nemec, Taylor Cole, Alyshia Ochse, Arnold Chun, Hector Hugo, Morgan Lindholm, BJ Mitchell, Juliana Destefano, and Mark Daugherty. This looks quite odd, not exactly as the description explains, but it might still be a worthwhile story to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for D. Mitry's My True Fairytale, direct from YouTube:

Angie Goodwin, 17, along with her best friends, Sarah and Andre, go through a horrific car crash. While her friends miraculously survive, Angie disappears. She decides to fulfill her childhood fantasy & embarks on a mysterious journey. My True Fairytale is both written and directed by filmmaker D. Mitry, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Tim Gagliardo, D. Mitry, Citlalli A. Ruiz, and Vincent van Hinte. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut My True Fairytale in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 9th this spring.