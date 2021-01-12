Enjoy the 'Netflix 2021 Film Preview' Teasing Over 70 Movies This Year

"I love movies that keep you guessing." Netflix is planning to release over 70 original films this year! To get the party started, the streaming company has debuted an exciting Netflix 2021 Film Preview. The fun video features clips and celebs galore, just to whet everyone's appetite for the year to come. The opening half of the video features first looks at a bunch of films: Idris Elba & Regina King in The Harder They Fall, Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer in Thunder Force, Halle Berry's Bruised, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick Tick Boom, Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window, Chris Hemsworth in Kosinski's Escape from Spiderhead, Jennifer Garner in Yes Day, Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. And a glimpse at Adam McKay's latest film Don't Look Up at the end. Enjoy this 2021 preview.

Netflix's introduction to this new year and this preview: "Here's a reason to get excited about 2021: Netflix has a new movie coming out every single week! This is just a sneak peak of the full list, which ranges from superheroes, to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and always with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces. Get hyped, people, because this year is gonna be a big one." For updates on releases and more, and you can follow the Netflix Film Club on Twitter @NetflixFilm and on Instagram @netflixfilm. We also try to list as many Netflix films on the Release Schedule, including theatrical debuts that play in a few theaters before they launch streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more trailers and updates on all of Netflix's films. What are you most excited about?