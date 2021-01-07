Epic Otherworldly Fantasy Indie Film 'The Wanting Mare' Full Trailer

"Do you wonder what was before? Before here…" Anmaere Pictures has released an official trailer for The Wanting Mare, which is launching in theaters + on VOD next month. The Wanting Mare is a "technical marvel of digital world-building on the level of Sky Captain and Sin City, having been almost entirely - and unbelievably - shot inside a storage unit in New Jersey. Five years in the making, its hundreds of visual effects seamlessly blend digital landscapes and physical reality, bringing Whithren and its greater world to unbelievable life." Set in Whithren, a line of women pass a single dream through multiple generations. The film follows a group of people making their way in a fantasy world called "Anmaere", equal parts Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, that has evolved into a "modern" setting much like Earth. Starring Jordan Monaghan, Yasmin Keshtkar, Edmond Cofie, Nicholas Ashe Bateman, Josh Clark, & Christine Kellogg-Darrin. This looks really cool, and while I still can't figure out what's going, I'm definitely curious.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Ashe Bateman's The Wanting Mare, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Bateman's The Wanting Mare here, to see the first look again.

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast. These horses are the city's most valuable export, and as a result are hunted, trapped, sold & shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this trade creates lucrative and exciting possibilities: the chance to escape their constantly sweltering city to head to the Western continent of Levithen, or just to begin again. Meanwhile in a small house just north of the city, a young woman dies in childbirth. Her last words are an attempt to tell her daughter of the life she will have and her inheritance of a recurring dream that must be kept secret; for it contains the memories of another age long before us, one where magic and myth were alive in the world. The Wanting Mare is written & directed by filmmaker Nicholas Ashe Bateman, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and VFX work previously. Produced by Shoaib Iqbal, Jeff Walker, Nicholas Ashe Bateman; executive produced by Shane Carruth and Lawrence Inglee. This originally premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Bateman's The Wanting Mare in US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th this winter. Who's interested in watching?