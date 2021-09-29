Eric Steel's 'Minyan' Film Trailer About a Jewish Man in 80s Brooklyn

"He isn't a stranger to himself anymore, he can see inside himself." Strand Releasing has unveiled a new US trailer for an indie drama titled Minyan, which originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival. It also played at Outfest last year, and stopped by the New York Jewish Film Festival earlier this year. The film stars Samuel H. Levine as a young Russian Jewish immigrant caught between thrilling private trysts and his repressive family. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, he develops a close friendship with his grandfather's neighbors, two elderly closeted gay men who open his imagination to the possibilities of love and the realities of loss–and explores the East Village where he finds a world teeming with the energy of youth, desire, and risk. The cast includes Ron Rifkin, Christopher McCann, Chris Perfetti, Elizabeth Loyacano, and Zuzanna Szadkowski. Looks like a distinct coming-of-age film with intense passion carefully worked into the story.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Steel's Minyan, direct from Strand's YouTube:

A young Russian Jewish immigrant living in Brighton Beach on the outskirts of Brooklyn, caught up in the tight constraints of his community, develops a close friendship with his grandfather's new neighbors, two elderly closeted gay men who open his imagination to the possibilities of love and the realities of loss–and explores the East Village where he finds a world teeming with the energy of youth, desire, and risk. Set in the late 1980s while AIDS hammered New York City, Minyan is a powerful story of rebellion and self-discovery, sexual and spiritual awakening–and survival. Minyan is directed by producer / filmmaker Eric Steel, making his first narrative feature after directing the documentaries The Bridge and Kiss the Water previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Pearle and Eric Steel, based on the short story from David Bezmozgis. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year. Strand Releasing will debut Steel's Minyan in select US theaters starting October 22nd, 2021 coming soon this fall. Who's interested?