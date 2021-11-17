Eugene Simon Can Sense Others in Sci-Fi Mystery 'Sensation' Trailer

"I will teach you the most amazing things." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for Sensation, a sci-fi mystery thriller from filmmaker Martin Grof arriving right at the end of this year. Haven't heard much about this, another intriguing indie sci-fi that seems to be tearing off more than it can chew. When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control + send data based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange and unsettling occurrences begin as he's placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Eugene Simon and Emily Wyatt star, with Jennifer Martin and Alastair G. Cumming. From this trailer, it seems like a remix of Inception plus X-Men. Always with a nefarious businessman trying to keep it a secret.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Grof's Sensation, direct from YouTube:

When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control and send information based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange & unsettling occurrences begin to follow him as he's placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Sensation is directed and produced by Slovakian filmmaker Martin Grof, director his second feature film after making Excursion previously. The screenplay is written by Magdalena Drahovska and Martin Grof. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Grof's Sensation in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 31st, 2021 coming soon. Interested?