Even More Shenanigans in Trailer for 'Borat Supplemental Reportings'

"These liberal snowflakes have crazy ideas about women." Amazon has released an official trailer for a set of extra features to compliment last year's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, aka Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. This new set of extra material is titled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine and will be available to watch on Prime Video this May. One of the offerings is extra footage from the making of Subsequent Moviefilm, either things they edited out, or B-roll footage. Another is a 40-minute reality show following Borat as he takes shelter during the pandemic with Jim Russell & Jerry Holleman, the conspiracy theorists in the film (he spent days with them in character). Finally, there's "Debunking Borat" - six new shorts also inspired by Borat’s conspiracy theory roommates, as each short debunks some of their wild ideas with the help of some of the world's leading experts. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer for Amazon's Borat Supplemental Reportings features, direct from YouTube:

You can also view the original trailer for Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm here, to laugh all over again.

Borat Sagdiyev returns to America. To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Chenqui! Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm does not have an official director credit listed yet - but we expect to know who it is by the time of release. The screenplay is by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern. Based on the original character created by SBC, the comically inept and wildly racist Kazakhstani TV personality Borat Sagdiyev first introduced in F2F and Da Ali G Show and from the 2006 movie Borat. Amazon already released Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm streaming October 23rd, 2020 last fall. These Borat Supplemental Reportings features will be available on Amazon Prime starting May 25th, 2021. For details, visit Amazon.