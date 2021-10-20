Examining the Life of 'Kurt Vonnegut' in 'Unstuck in Time' Doc Trailer

"What happens when a writer stops writing?" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, a unique look at the life of this famed writer. This is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival in a few weeks. The film began 39 years ago when young, struggling filmmaker Robert B. Weide (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) wrote a letter to his literary idol proposing a film on Vonnegut's life and work. Shooting began in 1988 and the resulting doc reflects the friendship and bond Weide and Vonnegut formed over the decades. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is first and foremost a biography of a beloved American author. But it also documents a filmmaker's odyssey as he examines the impact of a writer's legacy on his life, extending far beyond the printed page. Looks like an especially intellectual doc considering the years of connection and footage he has of Vonnegut. I am more than interested and very curious to hear everything he has to say! It looks like a must watch doc.

Official trailer for Robert B. Weide & Don Argott's doc Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time on YouTube:

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is a dazzling, worthy tribute to Vonnegut and a compelling introduction for the uninitiated. The documentary – the first of its kind on Vonnegut – is a deep, immersive dive into the author's upbringing and his creative output. It spans his childhood in Indianapolis, his experience as a Prisoner of War in WWII, his marriage, family, and divorce, his early careers as a publicist for General Electric and a car salesman, and his long years as a struggling writer, leading to eventual superstardom in 1969 following the publication of his lightning-bolt anti-war novel Slaughterhouse-Five. In the film, past, present, and future cease to become linear as director Robert B. Weide strives to get an overview of his subject's life and his own role in it. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is directed by American producer / filmmaker Robert B. Weide, also of the doc Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth previously, plus lots of episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm". Co-directed by Don Argott. This will be premiering at DOC NYC this month. IFC then opens the doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 19th, 2021 this fall.