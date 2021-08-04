Excl: Festival Trailer for Indie 90s Teen Comedy 'Generation Wrecks'

"Okay, see, now this! This is why you and I are friends." We're proud to debut the first official trailer for an indie teen dramedy titled Generation Wrecks, premiering at the Dances With Films Festival later this year. It will premiere on closing day at the festival this September. The story is about two 11th graders, Stacy and Liz who were best friends until the 7th grade when a mysterious event drove them apart. The two main stars, Bridget McGarry & Victoria Leigh actually met when they were on "Law & Order" and co-wrote the film together when they were just 17 years old. Generation Wrecks follows eight high school Gen-Xers who get together for a weekend escape and are confronted by the future, adulthood, and their own personal issues. They realize they share more than just feeling alienated and lost, and that friendships can be mended in the woods with a lot of music, games, and a bit of love and weed. Also starring John Gargan, Violet Prete, Noa Solomon, Jibreel Mawry, Sam Poon, Jonah Barricklo, and Alice Kremelberg. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin T. Morales' Generation Wrecks, direct from YouTube:

Stacy & Liz (Bridget McGarry & Victoria Leigh) were best friends until the 7th grade when a mysterious event drove them apart. Stacy joined the popular crowd and bullied Liz, who was outed publicly, and fell in with the freaks and goths. 5 years later Stacy is moved to repair the friendship and invites Liz to join her for a weekend getaway at her lake house where they used to go, but Liz insists she bring her misfit group with the intent to retaliate for years of misery caused by Stacy. Generation Wrecks is directed by American producer / filmmaker Kevin T. Morales, making his feature directorial debut after working in TV producing and directing plays on stage for years previously. The screenplay is written by Victoria Leigh, Bridget McGarry, and Kevin T. Morales. Produced by Philip Aceto, Bridget McGarry, and Victoria Leigh. This will be premiering on closing day at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles this September. No other official release dates have been set yet. For more info and updates, follow the film on Facebook. Look good?