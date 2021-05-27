Excl: First Trailer for Doc Film 'Storm Lake' About a Local Newspaper

"How long does the community support journalism? Because now people want to get their news for free…" We are proud to exclusively debut the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Storm Lake, from filmmakers Jerry Risius and Beth Levison. The film profiles the tough times and outstanding journalism of a small town newspaper called The Storm Lake Times, based in Storm Lake, Iowa (see Google Maps), near to Sioux City. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite & inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic. The film will world premiere at 24th Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this month, then heads to AFI Docs for its DC premiere, DOC EDGE for its international premiere, as well as other top festivals this year. It's always great to see doc films that remind us (also watch Collective) how important journalism and newspapers are, and how we must work to do more to fund & support them. They're essential in every way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jerry Risius & Beth Levison's doc Storm Lake, from YouTube:

A newspaper. A family. A community. Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times (visit their website)—even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large—come hell or pandemic. Storm Lake is co-directed by award-winning filmmakers Jerry Risius (experienced camera op and also a field producer for "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations") & Beth Levison (doc producer and director of the doc film Lemon previously), making their first doc film together. Produced by Beth Levison. Featuring an original score by Andrew Bird with Alan Hampton. This will be premiering at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this summer, then stopping by the AFI Docs Film Festival in Washington DC. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more updates, head to the film's official website.