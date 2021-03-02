Excl: First Trailer for 'Downeast' Starring Greg Finley & Dylan Silver

"Only reason you're here is ’cause I spared you." FS.net is honored to exclusively premiere the first official trailer for an indie thriller titled Downeast, the latest feature from actor / filmmaker Joe Raffa. The film is premiering at the 2021 Garden State Film Festival later this month, and this trailer is being released early to build up some buzz. Written and directed by Raffa, Downeast is a story of love, loss, and redemption diving into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine. The story follows a woman who returns to her hometown and begins to uncover the web of lies the town has been keeping while reconnecting with an old flame. The film combines crime, revenge and most importantly, the hope for a new life. Starring Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, Judson Mills, Kirk Fox, and Gareth Williams. This looks like a gritty, rough and tumble mob thriller exploring the not-so-nice side of Maine - not something we see too often. View the first trailer below.

Here's the exclusive first trailer (+ first poster) for Joe Raffa's Downeast, direct from YouTube:

Downeast dives into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine and it follows Emma Maddox (Dylan Silver) as she returns to her hometown years following the mysterious death of her brother, Mikey. As she reconnects with his best friend Tommy (Greg Finley), the two rekindle their flame and Emma begins to uncover the web of lies the town has been keeping. Will Emma get the closure she so desperately seeks, or fall victim to the town’s turbulent ways? Downeast is directed by American actor / filmmaker Joe Raffa, director of the films You'll Know My Name, 6 Degrees of Hell, and Dark Harbor previously, plus the doc Swooped from Nothing as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is also written by Joe Raffa, from a story by Greg Finley. It's produced by Greg Finley & Cory Pyke. The film is premiering at the 2021 Garden State Film Festival in March this year. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more news. Who's interested?