Excl: Official Trailer for 'Our American Family' Doc About Addiction

"If I just keep doing what I need to do… there's no limit to the possibilities of what my life could become." FS is proud to debut the first official trailer for a power documentary tiled Our American Family, which is premiering at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival coming up this month (tickets here). Co-directed by one of the executive producers of the outstanding acclaimed docs Us Kids, The Social Dilemma, Writing with Fire. Addiction is an all-encompassing force, in not only the lives of the afflicted, but also those around them. Our American Family provides an honest, unfiltered look at a close-knit Philadelphia family dealing with generational substance abuse. The tagline: "No Experts. No Drug Use. No Melodrama." Though they often falter, their familial loyalty is powerful, demonstrating how through love & dedication we can pull each other out of the deepest of depths. It's described as a "touching, eye-opening look into one of America's most pressing crises." An important film for the times, and an example of doc filmmaking at its best. Take a look.

Trailer (+ poster) for Hallee Adelman & Sean King O'Grady's doc Our American Family, from YouTube:

What will it take to shift this entrenched, wrenching pattern in their lives? Will they be able to make significant shifts to help their next generation? The members of Our American Family invite us into their lives to find hope and to explore what's possible.

Our American Family is co-directed by doc filmmakers Hallee Adelman (exec producer on Us Kids, The Social Dilemma, Writing with Fire, associate producer on The Truffle Hunters) & Sean King O'Grady (director of Land Grab and producer), directing together for their first time. It's also produced by Hallee Adelman & Sean King O'Grady. Exec produced by Caroline Libresco. It will premiere at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival this year. No other release has been set yet - stay tuned. For more, visit the film's official site.