Excl: Official Trailer for 'Salt in My Soul' Doc About a Woman with CF

"I feel like people with CF are privy to secrets it takes most other people a lifetime to understand." FS is proud to debut the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Salt in My Soul, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker / producer Will Battersby. Based on the posthumously published bestselling memoir of the same name, the film takes you inside the mind of a young woman who tries to live a full life while dying. This doc arrives in theaters starting in January and it looks like an emotional and honest and empowering story about living a grand life. Following her realization that she would die young, Mallory Smith began to record her inner thoughts in her diary, keeping it a secret until she passed. Mallory was a young woman who lived with illness her whole life, who suffered immeasurably but who always found the will to live happy. Her story is a testament to enduring parental love, and to the healing power of memoir as medicine, inspiring all of us to live life as fully as possible in the face of the challenges we face. View below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Will Battersby's doc Salt in My Soul, direct from YouTube:

Salt in My Soul is a documentary film and classic coming of age story about a young woman figuring out how to live while dying. Mallory Smith was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of three. In her 25-year battle with the deadly disease, she carved out a life that most of us don't ever come close to. Using Mallory's posthumously published 25,000-page secret diaries, along with hundreds of hours of newly discovered footage & audio recordings, the film offers Mallory as the narrator of her own extraordinary chronicle. Salt in My Soul is directed by producer / filmmaker Will Battersby, now making his feature directorial debut with this project. It's produced by Richard Abate, Peter Askin, and Evan Pohl. The doc also follows the book Salt in My Soul: An Unfinished Life, by Mallory Smith. Giant Pictures will debut Salt in My Soul in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting January 21st, 2022 early next year, then on VOD starting January 25th. For more info, follow the film on Facebook or Twitter. Who's interested in watching this?