Excl: Trailer for 'Young Plato' Documentary About Teaching in Belfast

"What should you do now?" FS is proud to debut the first official trailer for a documentary from Ireland titled Young Plato, made by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín & Declan McGrath. This will have its world premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month, screening on November 14th & 15th during the fest. Young Plato is an observational documentary set in post-conflict Belfast's Ardoyne, where a marginalized, working class community has for generations been plagued by poverty, drugs and guns. This film charts the dream of Headmaster Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower & encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community. We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group would dictate. This sounds fantastic! And along with Mr. Bachmann and His Class, it's another great example of how teachers can make a huge difference in the world. Check out the first look trailer below + keep an eye out for this one.

First trailer (+ poster) for Neasa Ní Chianáín & Declan McGrath's documentary Young Plato on YouTube:

An inspiring new documentary from the filmmakers of School Life, Young Plato charts the dream of Elvis-loving school headmaster Kevin McArevey – a maverick who is determined to change the fortunes of an inner-city community plagued by urban decay, sectarian aggression, poverty and drugs. The doc film shows the real difference that good teaching makes in a community of young boys growing up in a hostile environment, trying to break the familial link to violence all around them. Young Plato is co-directed by Irish doc filmmakers Declan McGrath (an experienced editor making his feature directorial debut after additional TV work previously) & Neasa Ní Chianáin (award-winning director of the doc films No Man's Land, Frank Ned & Busy Lizzie, Fairytale of Kathmandu, The Stranger, School Life previously). Produced by David Rane. The film is world premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned. For more info, visit their Facebook or DOC NYC. Who wants to watch?