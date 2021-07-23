Explore a Scary Underwater House in 'The Deep House' Horror Trailer

"What was that?" An official trailer has unveiled for a horror thriller called The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House is premiering at this summer's Fantasia Film Festival, which is where this new trailer comes from. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a serious change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house. Starring Camille Rowe & James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This is a creepy concept for a horror film - a haunted house that's underwater?! Okay, sure. A good teaser trailer that doesn't give away anything.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Bustillo & Maury's The Deep House, direct from YouTube:

Tina (Camille Rowe) and her boyfriend Ben (James Jagger) are two daredevil YouTubers with a passion for "urbex" – the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. Through a forest with no name, and that isn’t on any maps (what could go wrong here?), and beyond a "danger - do not enter" sign, they find their way to what could be their newest and greatest adventure. While live on social media, they film themselves as they take a literal deep dive into the bottom of an artificial lake, where lies a mysterious house with a sinister past… a haunted house… of course. The Deep House is both co-written and co-directed by acclaimed French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury, makers of the films Inside, Livid, Among the Living, and Leatherface previously, and Kandisha recently as well. This already opened in France this summer and will premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal coming up soon. There's still no official US release date has been set - stay tuned for updates. Who wants to watch?